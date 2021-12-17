LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,252,350.00 in Stock

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.43.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.