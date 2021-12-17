Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $486.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.16.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.