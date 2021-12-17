Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $303.15 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

