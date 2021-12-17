Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.15 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.80.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

