Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.15 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.80.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

