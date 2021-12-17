LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 12.2% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $619,560.10 and approximately $2,191.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00386284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010757 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.70 or 0.01345130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003039 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

