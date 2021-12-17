Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 152,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.91 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

