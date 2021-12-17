Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.34 or 0.08272147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00312018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.74 or 0.00915863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073523 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00389904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00266435 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

