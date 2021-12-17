Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

LOOP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. 686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

