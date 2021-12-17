Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

