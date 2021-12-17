Lossless Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $28.94 million and $4.17 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.