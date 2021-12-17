Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 212.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.