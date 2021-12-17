Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.09 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.