Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.