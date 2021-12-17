Lympo Market Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $690,567.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $690,567.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.67 or 0.08297666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,427.56 or 0.99837637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

