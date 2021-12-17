M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.29

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.29 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.58). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.59), with a volume of 3,510 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.29. The stock has a market cap of £24.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.