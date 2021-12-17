MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 4,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,361 shares during the period.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.