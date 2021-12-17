Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

