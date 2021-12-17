Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Acquires C$15,800.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director David Buchanan Tennant bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,541,290.

Shares of MDI traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.91. 246,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,496. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.77.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.