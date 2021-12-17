Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

