MAPS Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $937,189.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006878 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004132 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,493 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

