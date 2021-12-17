Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.