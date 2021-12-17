Mariya K. Trickett Sells 4,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. 64,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,964. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
