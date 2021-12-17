Mariya K. Trickett Sells 4,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. 64,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,964. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

