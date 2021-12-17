Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. 77,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,319. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

