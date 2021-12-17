Mark Little Acquires 491 Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($26.66) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,087.71).

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £986.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,013.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,037.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

