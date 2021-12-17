Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,230.36 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,274.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

