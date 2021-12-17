Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,464 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

MAR traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

