Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.46.

NYSE:MLM opened at $440.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.45 and a 12-month high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

