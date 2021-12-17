Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $485.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $415.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $440.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $262.45 and a 52 week high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,685,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,120,000 after acquiring an additional 745,878 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 81,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. ICON Advisers raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 44.7% during the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 57,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management now owns 1,080,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.