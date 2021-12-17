Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $808,651.68 and $61,014.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.82 or 0.08369849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00074479 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00090538 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.