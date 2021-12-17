Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $169,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 28.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

MA stock opened at $350.10 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $343.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

