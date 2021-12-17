Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.53. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 80,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

