Matthew Ryan Kane Purchases 100,400 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of Akerna stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 1,106,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.53. Akerna Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 26.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

