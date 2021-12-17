Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) target price on the stock.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 881 ($11.64) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The stock has a market cap of £446.45 million and a PE ratio of 176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 833.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.83.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

