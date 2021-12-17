Max Royde Buys 23,770 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($40,208.27).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,359.72).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,769.79).

On Friday, October 8th, Max Royde bought 9,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £12,445 ($16,446.41).

On Friday, September 24th, Max Royde bought 30,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,746.66).

Shares of IQG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.29. The company has a market cap of £74.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.72. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.82).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

