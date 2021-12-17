McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McAfee by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in McAfee by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.