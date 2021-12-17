Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

