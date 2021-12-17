Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

