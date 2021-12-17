McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

