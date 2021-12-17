Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $309.49 million and $35.82 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 801,156,005 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

