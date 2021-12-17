mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in November

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MECVF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

