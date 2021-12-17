Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

