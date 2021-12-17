Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.65. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 35,471 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

