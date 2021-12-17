Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.65. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 35,471 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
