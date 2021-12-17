MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

MNOV stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.