Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 191,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.