Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.
MDT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 191,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
