Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson Acquires 5,010 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.