Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson Acquires 5,010 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:MDT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
