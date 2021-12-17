MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.07

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$11.50. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 1,489,051 shares traded.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

