Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $185,861.63 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00317039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,778,811 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.