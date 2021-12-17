Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

